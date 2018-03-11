Richmond utility workers respond to sewer backup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond utility workers respond to sewer backup

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The backup was reported Sunday morning. (Source: Pixabay) The backup was reported Sunday morning. (Source: Pixabay)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond utility workers are dealing with a sewage backup.

A call reported the situation Sunday morning in the 2500 block of West Grace Street.

The severity of the backup is not known at this time.

