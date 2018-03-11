2 displaced by early morning house fire

The fire started because of an electrical problem. (Source: NBC12)

An elderly couple was displaced by a house fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 3200 block of Detroit Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. and found a fire in a two-story home.

The fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes.

The blaze was caused by an electrical issue and was contained to an upstairs bedroom.

