Wallace wins Indian Open in playoff vs fellow Brit Johnson - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wallace wins Indian Open in playoff vs fellow Brit Johnson

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). India's Shubhankar Sharma, tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). India's Shubhankar Sharma, tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Sunday, March 4, 2018.

NEW DELHI (AP) - Matt Wallace birdied the first playoff hole against fellow Englishman Andrew "Beef" Johnston to win the Indian Open on Sunday.

Wallace went for the green in two on the playoff hole, the 18th, needing only 20 feet for an eagle. Johnston laid up and had a longer putt for birdie, which he missed, and Wallace won when he tapped in from a foot.

"Since being 3-over through 8 in my first round, I've played some off my best golf," Wallace said.

Johnston shot a final-round 66, Wallace a 68. They finished with 11-under totals of 277 at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Sihwan Kim of the U.S. finished third after a 68, three strokes behind.

Hometown favorite Shubhankar Sharma faded on the back nine with a 75 to finish seven shots behind.

Sharma and Wallace shared the lead after the third round. But Sharma bogeyed two of three holes on the back nine, including a double-bogey 7 after an out-of-bounds tee shot on the 15th, to end his chances of winning his third European Tour event of the season.

Sharma already had a victory of sorts this week: He received a special invitation to play in the Masters at Augusta.

The 21-year-old Sharma held the 54-hole lead in his first World Golf Championship appearance last week, in Mexico. He finished tied for ninth after a closing 74. He was ranked No. 462 in the world three months ago when he shot 61 in the second round and won the Joburg Open.

He closed with a 62 last month to win the Malaysian Open, making him the only two-time winner on the European Tour this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive

    'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:50:11 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:10:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). In this photo taken Thursday, March 1, 2018, James "Jimmy" Rugami sits inside his vinyl records stall in Kenyatta Market in Nairobi, Kenya. Tucked into a busy market in Kenya's capital is "Real Vinyl Guru", arguably the last reco...(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). In this photo taken Thursday, March 1, 2018, James "Jimmy" Rugami sits inside his vinyl records stall in Kenyatta Market in Nairobi, Kenya. Tucked into a busy market in Kenya's capital is "Real Vinyl Guru", arguably the last reco...
    'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive; 'I couldn't stop the urge.'.More >>
    'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive; 'I couldn't stop the urge.'.More >>

  • Kristen Wiig cast as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah

    Kristen Wiig cast as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:14 PM EST2018-03-09 20:14:08 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:03:14 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Kristen Wiig, a cast member in "Downsizing," poses at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. Wiig will play a villain in the next “Wonder Woman” film. Direct...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Kristen Wiig, a cast member in "Downsizing," poses at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. Wiig will play a villain in the next “Wonder Woman” film. Direct...
    Director Patty Jenkins: Kristen Wiig will play a villain Cheetah in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel.More >>
    Director Patty Jenkins: Kristen Wiig will play a villain Cheetah in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel.More >>

  • Disney's 'Black Panther' reaches $1 billion globally

    Disney's 'Black Panther' reaches $1 billion globally

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:55 PM EST2018-03-10 17:55:17 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:03:10 GMT
    (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...
    Disney's megahit "Black Panther" passes the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Saturday.More >>
    Disney's megahit "Black Panther" passes the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Saturday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly