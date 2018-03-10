UVA earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA tournament

After rolling through the regular season and ACC tournament with only two losses, the University of Virginia is the overall No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Cavaliers will first face University of Maryland-Baltimore County in the East Region in Charlotte on Friday.

Virginia Tech is also headed to the tournament this year for the second straight year and will be a No. 8 seed in the East Region.

They'll face off against No. 9 seed Alabama to start the tournament on Thursday.

The Hokies were one of the teams who beat the Cavaliers this year.

Radford University will also represent the Commonwealth in the tournament.

The Highlanders, who won the Big South tournament, are a No. 16 seed and will face off in the first round on Tuesday against LIU Brooklyn.

If they win, they'll go on to face Villanova, a No. 1 seed in the East Region. A No. 16 seed has never beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's tournament.

Staying at home this year will be the VCU Rams, which lost in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament this week.

VCU says it was invited to other postseason tournaments, but "we have decided to forego postseason this year," said VCU VP and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin. "We appreciate the opportunities that we were invited to consider for postseason play, which speaks to the strong reputation of VCU Basketball, and we are humbled."

