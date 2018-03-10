UVA defeats North Carolina to win ACC Tournament

The University of Virginia Cavaliers - the No. 1 team in the country - defeated North Carolina on Saturday night to win the ACC tournament. It marks the Wahoos' third ACC tournament title in history, their second in the last five years.

UVA held off several comeback attempts from the Tar Heels in the second half and won 71-63. A Joel Berry II three-pointer and two Carolina free throws trimmed the lead to 48-46, but the Cavaliers responded to open the advantage back up and hold off the Tar Heel charge.

Kyle Guy led four Virginia players in double figures with 16 points. Devon Hall added 15 points, Ty Jerome chipped in 12 and De'Andre Hunter scored 10. The Cavaliers assisted on 15 of their 21 field goals and only committed four turnovers throughout the game.

The Tar Heels' Luke Maye led all scorers with 20 points, while L.C. Bird product Kenny Williams pitched in 12 points.

The Cavaliers, who have lost only twice this season, are likely to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament next week as well.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be released on Sunday.

