UVA defeats North Carolina to win ACC Tournament

The Justices started fast and rolled past Western Albemarle, claiming their second state title in the last five years.More >>
Lord Botetourt used a fourth quarter run to deny Hopewell its first state title in girls basketball.More >>
The University of Richmond men's basketball team will tip off against No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure at 6 p.m. Friday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.More >>
Virginia State University will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship Tournament on March 10, 11, and 13.More >>
The VCU men's basketball team put up a good fight Friday against No. 1 seed Rhode Island, but they couldn't break through in the second half.More >>
