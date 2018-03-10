Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4A=

Championship=

Millbrook 53, Lake Taylor 46

VHSL Class 3A=

Championship=

Lord Botetourt 53, Hopewell 45

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4A=

Championship=

Lake Taylor 72, Handley 66, 2OT

VHSL Class 3A=

Championship=

John Marshall 63, Western Albemarle 42

