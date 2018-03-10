Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 4A=
Championship=
Millbrook 53, Lake Taylor 46
VHSL Class 3A=
Championship=
Lord Botetourt 53, Hopewell 45
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 4A=
Championship=
Lake Taylor 72, Handley 66, 2OT
VHSL Class 3A=
Championship=
John Marshall 63, Western Albemarle 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
