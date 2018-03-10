K9 Heroes Day set for April 21

K9 Heroes Day will be April 21 in Hanover. (Source: Hanover County Parks & Recreation)

K9 Heroes Day honors working dogs, and gives all dogs a day in the sun.

The sixth annual K9 Heroes Day will be held April 21 at Pole Green Park in Hanover from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be demonstrations of commands, protection and tracking by trained police dogs and a dog-friendly activities.

A 5K run and 2K walk will also be held sponsored by Friends of Hanover Dog Parks and Hanover Hounds Search & Rescue.

