John Marshall boys win Class 3 state title

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
John Marshall High School boys basketball team easily captured the Class 3 state championship. (Source: Marc Davis/NBC12) John Marshall High School boys basketball team easily captured the Class 3 state championship. (Source: Marc Davis/NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

John Marshall High School captured the state championship with a 63-42 win over Western Albemarle.

The Justices controlled the game from the opening tip, building a 20-point halftime lead, and never looked back.

