Pardew's future bleak after West Brom's 7th straight loss - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pardew's future bleak after West Brom's 7th straight loss

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Leicester City manager Claude Puel, left, and West Brom manager Alan Pardew watch the game during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 10, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Leicester City manager Claude Puel, left, and West Brom manager Alan Pardew watch the game during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 10, 2018.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against West Brom during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 10, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against West Brom during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 10, 2018.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, centre, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game against West Brom during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 10, 2... (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, centre, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game against West Brom during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 10, 2...

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) - Alan Pardew's future as West Bromwich Albion manager looks bleak after losing to Leicester 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy netted a volley and Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Vicente Iborra also scored for eighth-place Leicester.

They cancelled out Salomon Rondon's early opener for the hosts.

It was Albion's seventh straight loss in all competitions and the side remains bottom, eight points from safety.

When Pardew was hired in November, West Ham was two points above the relegation zone.

