Everton eases relegation concerns by beating Brighton 2-0

(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton, right, and Everton manager Sam Allardyce react on the touchline during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday March 10, 20...

(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Everton's Michael Keane, top, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray clash during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday March 10, 2018.

(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). Everton's Wayne Rooney takes and misses a penalty against Brighton & Hove Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday March 10, 2018.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Everton eased its relegation concerns by beating 10-man Brighton 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday, despite Wayne Rooney missing a penalty.

The hosts took the lead on the hour mark through Gaetan Bong's own goal before Cenk Tosun smashed in a shot off the bar in the 76th minute, the striker's second goal in as many games.

Brighton was reduced to 10 men in the 80th when Anthony Knockaert was given a straight red card for a wild tackle on Leighton Baines.

Rooney had the chance to make it 3-0 with an 88th-minute penalty, but Mathew Ryan saved the spot kick.

Everton moved up to ninth in the Premier League with a third straight win at Goodison Park, and should be safe for another season.

Brighton's five-match unbeaten run ended and it dropped a place to 11th.

