Hopewell girls come up short in state title game

The Hopewell girls basketball team fell in the state championship game against Lord Botetourt 53-45.

The team finished the season 24-2.

The Lady Blue Devils trailed by one at halftime and were down by double digits in the final minute.

An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put the game away.

Final Hopewell 45 - Lord Botetourt 53. Proud of our Ladies and Coaches. The City of Hopewell showed tremendous support today. Thank you! — HopewellGirlsBBAll (@HopewellGirlsBB) March 10, 2018

