Hopewell girls come up short in state title game

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Hopewell lost the game to Lord Botetourt 53-45. (Source: Marc Davis/NBC12) Hopewell lost the game to Lord Botetourt 53-45. (Source: Marc Davis/NBC12)
The Hopewell girls basketball team fell in the state championship game against Lord Botetourt 53-45.

The team finished the season 24-2.

The Lady Blue Devils trailed by one at halftime and were down by double digits in the final minute.

An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put the game away.

