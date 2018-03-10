Governors wager beer on ACC championship game

The Cavaliers are heading to the ACC Championship game after beating No. 4 seed Clemson.

The stakes are high Saturday night with the University of Virginia facing North Carolina in the ACC championship.

Forget about the basketball glory, NCAA tournament seeding and bragging rights, because something far more important is on the line – beer.

Gov. Ralph Northam challenged North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to a bet, and offered up some of "Virginia’s finest craft beer" on the Wahoos.

Hey @NC_Governor how about a friendly wager on tonight’s #ACCTourney championship game? I’ve got a 6 pack of Virginia’s finest craft beer on @UVAMensHoops — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 10, 2018

Cooper responded and said he would be willing to put up some beer from North Carolina breweries Mother Earth and Fullsteam on the Tar Heels.

Northam has not indicated which brewery is representing Virginia, which could be its own high-stakes wager.

Tipoff for the game is Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

