'Black Restaurant Experience' event highlights minority-owned businesses

The Black Restaurant Experience Week wraps up Sunday, but there's still plenty of time to get a taste of Richmond's unique cuisine.More >>
Pet owners were told to come pick up their animals from the Animal Motel on Lombardy Street near Virginia Union University Friday afternoon. Multiple neglect charges are pending against the owner.More >>
Richmond Police are looking for two men after two vehicles were taken from the Shockoe Bottom area on Thursday. Police say the victim left her keys in the vehicle while it was parked on South 25th Street.More >>
The VCU Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole items from the Siegel Center in February.More >>
Richmond is represented at the festival by a booth designed by Virginia Commonwealth University students with an interactive 20-foot mural on a dry erase board that will allow attendees to add their own touches.More >>
