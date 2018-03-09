UVA beats Clemson 64-58, heading to ACC finals

The Cavaliers are heading to the ACC Championship game after beating No. 4 seed Clemson.

UVA led at the half, 32-23. The Tigers brought it back to within four points beginning the second half, but the Cavaliers then went on a 10-0 run.

Final score: UVA 64, Clemson 58.

UVA's Kyle Guy finished with 15 points.

UVA will now play the winner of the Blue Devils/Tarheels game at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12