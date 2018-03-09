Top-seeded Hampton stops NC A&T 96-86, reaches title game

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Malique Trent-Street scored 11 of his 25 points at the free-throw line as No. 1 seed Hampton held off fourth-seeded North Carolina A&T 96-86 on Friday and advanced to the championship game of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament in its final season as a member of the conference.

The Pirates (19-14), who have won two of the last three tournament championships, will play No. 6 seed North Carolina Central, the defending champion, in the title game Saturday.

Hampton announced in November that it will play in the Big South Conference next season.

Hampton made 12 of 14 free throws - including 6 of 6 by Trent-Street - in the last two minutes to keep the Aggies at bay. The Pirates led all the way, shooting 48 percent from the field (31 of 64).

The Pirates forced 17 N.C. A&T turnovers, made seven steals and blocked five shots. Charles Wilson-Fisher blocked three and scored 18 points.

Femi Olujobi and Aaren Edmead led N.C.A&T with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Denzel Keyes scored 17 and pulled down 14 rebounds.

