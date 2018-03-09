Mobley, St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 83-77 in A-10 quarters

WASHINGTON (AP) - Matt Mobley hit an Atlantic 10 Tournament-record nine 3-pointers and scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half on Friday as St. Bonaventure pulled away for its 13th win in a row, beating Richmond 83-77 in the quarterfinals.
Mobley was 10-of-14 shooting and Courtney Stockard made 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals for No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure (25-6).
The Bonnies, who tied the program record for wins in a season, will play No. 3 seed Davidson in the semifinals Saturday. St. Bonaventure beat the Wildcats 117-113 in triple overtime on Feb. 27 to split the regular-season series.
Mobley hit three 3s in a 74-second span to spark a 15-0 run that gave St. Bonaventure a 47-34 lead with 16 minutes left after a dunk by Stockard. The Bonnies hit 16 of their first 20 second-half shots to take a 17-point lead on Mobley's final 3 with 6:25 to play, but Khwan Fore scored eight points during a 19-4 spurt that pulled seventh-seeded Richmond (12-20) within two after he converted a 3-point play with 1:21 remaining. The Spiders went 0 for 4 from the field from there, while St. Bonaventure made 5 of 8 free throws to seal it.
Fore led Richmond with 25 points and Jacob Gilyard added 18, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
