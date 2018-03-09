Missing Williamsburg teen may need medication

The AWARE Foundation says 17-year-old Olivia Dale suffers from anxiety, depression and asthma and does not have her medication.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
The University of Richmond men's basketball team will tip off against No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure at 6 p.m. Friday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.More >>
In less than a week, students across the country plan to walk out of class for 17 minutes to stand in solidarity with their peers in Parkland, Florida, and honor the 17 lives lost when a gunman opened fire.More >>
Adoptions fees for the animals are being waived until enough space has been cleared for new arrivals.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes to traffic on I-26 near Four Holes Rd.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
