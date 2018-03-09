Missing Williamsburg teen may need medication

A 17-year-old Williamsburg teen last seen on March 5 may be in need of medication.

The AWARE Foundation says Olivia Dale suffers from anxiety, depression and asthma and does not have her medication. She may be with her boyfriend in the Hampton area.

Dale is 5'5" tall, about 113 pounds, has aqua blue hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing light-colored jeans with holes, a gray long sleeve crop top sweater, white Nike high-top shoes and had a black North Face jacket.

If you see Dale, call James City County Police at 757-566-4310.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12