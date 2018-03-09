Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 1A=

Championship=

Lancaster 52, Eastside 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 1A=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 51, Surry County 42

