Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 2A=

Championship=

Central Wise 64, Buffalo Gap 43

VHSL Class 1A=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 51, Surry County 42

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oak Hill Academy 110, Bristol Prep, Tenn. 70

VHSL Class 2A=

Championship=

Gate City 80, R.E. Lee-Staunton 65

VHSL Class 1A=

Championship=

Lancaster 52, Eastside 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.