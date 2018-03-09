2 men steal 2 vehicles in Shockoe Bottom after keys are left inside

Richmond Police are looking for two men after two vehicles were taken from the Shockoe Bottom area on Thursday.

Police say the victim left her keys in the vehicle while it was parked on South 25th Street. The suspects got inside the running vehicle and drove off.

The victim's husband's vehicle was later stolen - both sets of keys were in the first vehicle.

Police released the following descriptions:

"The first suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket with khaki colored pants. The second suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a colored puffy jacket with dark pants."

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

