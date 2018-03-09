VSU defeats VUU in first round of Division II tournament

VSU and VUU face off in the first round of the Division II NCAA tournament. (Source: vsumpc/Twitter)

No. 8 seed Virginia Union University kept things close throughout much of the game on Saturday, but No. 1 seed Virginia State University came away with the win.

After leading by just a point at halftime, VSU took control in the second half and held off a VUU comeback to win 81-76.

VSU will now take on the winner of the winner of the West Liberty-Shippensburg game on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

That game will be at VSU's Multi-Purpose Center.

