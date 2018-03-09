VSU, VUU men's teams to face off in first round of Division II tournament

Virginia State University and Virginia Union University will face off Saturday evening in the first round of the Division II men's basketball tournament.

VSU (24-4) earned a No. 1 seed while VUU (18-14) is a No. 8 seed after winning the CIAA tournament last week.

The game gets under way at VSU at 5 p.m.

The winner will take on the winner of the West Liberty-Shippensburg game on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

