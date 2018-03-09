Spiders to take on St. Bonaventure in A-10 Tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spiders to take on St. Bonaventure in A-10 Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

The University of Richmond men's basketball team will tip off against No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure at 6 p.m. Friday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. 

The Spiders, a No. 7 seed, are coming off a 81-62 win over Duquesne on Thursday night.

The winner of Friday's game will play the winner of the Davidson-Saint Louis match-up. 

NBC12's Marc Davis is at the game and will have updates throughout the evening. 

