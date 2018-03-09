Spiders, St. Bonaventure tied at half in A-10 Tournament

The University of Richmond men's basketball team are tied with No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure at halftime in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

The Spiders, a No. 7 seed, are coming off a 81-62 win over Duquesne on Thursday night.

.@SpiderMBB set to battle St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals. Tip-off at 6:00. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/8gVj0NVMRf — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 9, 2018

The winner of Friday's game will play the winner of the Davidson-Saint Louis match-up.

