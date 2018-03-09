Spiders fall to St. Bonaventure in A-10 Tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spiders fall to St. Bonaventure in A-10 Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

The University of Richmond men's basketball team lost to No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. 

The Spiders, a No. 7 seed coming off a 81-62 win over Duquesne on Thursday night, had the game tied at the half.

A huge run by Bonaventure seemed to seal the deal early in the second.

But the Spiders rallied to bring the game back into contention.

 Unfortunately, they could not pull off the comeback

Final score: St. Bonaventure 83, Spiders 77. 

