Spiders fall to St. Bonaventure in A-10 Tournament

The University of Richmond men's basketball team lost to No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

The Spiders, a No. 7 seed coming off a 81-62 win over Duquesne on Thursday night, had the game tied at the half.

A huge run by Bonaventure seemed to seal the deal early in the second.

I’m not sure I’ve seen a guy get as hot from deep as Mobley is. Absolutely lights out. 26 points with 11:54 to play. 59-42 St. Bonaventure all over Richmond. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 10, 2018

But the Spiders rallied to bring the game back into contention.

If you changed the channel, come back. @SpiderMBB has trimmed the Bona lead to 63-55. Still 9:03 to play. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 10, 2018

It’s gone from a potential laugher to a potential huge @SpiderMBB comeback. 74-68 St. Bonaventure leads with 4:00 remaining. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 10, 2018

Unfortunately, they could not pull off the comeback

78-76 Bona with 47 ticks left. Wow. — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 10, 2018

Final score: St. Bonaventure 83, Spiders 77.

