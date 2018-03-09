New glasses could help drivers see better at night

Many people are wearing nigh-vision glasses to help see while traveling at night. (Source: file photo)

Can't see at night when you drive? Apparently there's a pair of glasses for that!

Night-vision glasses are the latest craze.

Kara Miller was just 30 when she started struggling to see while driving at night.

"My grandmother told me about these glasses and I tried them out and I was very pleasantly surprised," she said.

Her glasses are among several night vision brands on the market, from Foster gr ant to Sharper Image, and lots of smaller brands in between. And they're available at a wide variety of prices.

They’re made to dull the glare from oncoming headlights, street lights and more.

"These glasses may not be the most fashionable things, but they are helpful," added Miller.

Andrew Iwach from the American Academy of Ophthalmology says it’s not all that clear whether night vision glasses are helpful. He says these tinted glasses could actually cut down on visibility for some people.

"Fundamentally, the concept is when it's dark outside, the more light that your eye has to process, the better," Iwach said. "And any potential solution that reduces the amount of light, whether it's through introducing color or polarization, that can lead to more problems than help."

At least one study shows these glasses do make a difference, but Iwach says there are other options to try first.

"Make sure you get a baseline eye examination if you haven't been seen by an ophthalmologist by age 40," he said.

Get a prescription if needed, and then take a closer look at your car’s windshield, inside and out.

"Oftentimes people will go to the gas station, clean their windshield on the outside, but on the inside, over time, you can actually develop a fine film of debris, which can actually induce quite a bit of glare," said Iwach.

Despite what the doctor says, Miller stands by her special shades, planning to keep them on, especially at night.

"I would definitely suggest getting some of these glasses," said Miller.

Researchers in Australia may have come up with a solution: tiny crystals placed as a film on the glasses.

This invention won't hit the market for several years, but it's being called a game changer for folks who can't see well while driving at night.

