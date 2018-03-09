MRI reveals new tumor for 7-year-old battling cancer

Sawyer Perkins and her mom are back in Memphis. (Source: Prayers for Sawyer/Facebook)

Jamie Perkins of Mechanicsville calls St. Jude Hospital in Memphis her home away from home.

Her daughter, 7-year-old Sawyer, has been battling stage 3 anaplastic ependymoma for two years, and NBC12 has followed her updates throughout her treatments.

Jamie and Sawyer were back in Tennessee this week for what they thought was routine testing.

Jamie even posted on Facebook to update the family's thousands of followers - praying for "stable scans."

Shortly after those scans, however, there was bad news.

An MRI revealed a new tumor.

Doctors say it's small, but because of it's location, it's believed to be inoperable.

Jamie posted another update responding to hundreds of well wishers who have reached out with love and prayers.

Now the family is trying to plan their next steps.

Their options include full brain and spine radiation, but Jamie has already seen negative effects from Sawyer's last round of radiation last year.

