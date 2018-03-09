Virginia Union, Virginia State to kick off Division II women's tournament

The Division II NCAA women's basketball tournament kicks off Friday with two Central Virginia schools in action.

Virginia Union University, which captured a No. 1 seed after winning the CIAA Championship last week, will face No. 8 seed Bowie State at 5 p.m.

Virginia State University, a No. 5 seed, will face No. 4 seed Edinboro at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of those two games will face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

VUU is hosting these first two rounds of the tournament.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12