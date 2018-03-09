Virginia Union, Virginia State lose in 1st round of Division II women's tournament

The Division II NCAA women's basketball tournament kicked off Friday, but both Central Virginia schools fell in the first round.

Shockingly, Virginia Union University, which captured a No. 1 seed after winning the CIAA Championship last week, was upset by No. 8 seed Bowie State.

Virginia State University, a No. 5 seed, fell to No. 4 seed Edinboro.

Both the Virginia Union and the Virginia State women’s basketball teams lose in opening round action of the NCAA Tournament. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 10, 2018

