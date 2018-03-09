Virginia Union, Virginia State lose in 1st round of Division II - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia Union, Virginia State lose in 1st round of Division II women's tournament

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Division II NCAA women's basketball tournament kicked off Friday, but both Central Virginia schools fell in the first round.

Shockingly, Virginia Union University, which captured a No. 1 seed after winning the CIAA Championship last week, was upset by No. 8 seed Bowie State.

Virginia State University, a No. 5 seed, fell to No. 4 seed Edinboro.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly