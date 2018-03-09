Suspect wanted after $8K worth of items stolen from VCU's Siegel Center

This man stole items from the Siegel Center on Feb. 25. (Source: VCU Police)

The VCU Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole items from the Siegel Center in February.

Police say a man entered the facility at 1200 W. Broad St. at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 25 and took media equipment and clothing. The items are valued at more than $8,000.

Surveillance photos shows two photos of the man wearing different clothing. In the first photo, he's wearing a hat with a "Port City" logo and a sweatshirt with a "United States Rowing" graphic.

He's also carrying a small fire extinguisher in the front pocket of the sweatshirt.

In the second photo, the suspect is wearing a hat turned backward. He's wearing a shirt with a "VCU" logo over a sweatshirt, dark pants and shoes with a checkered pattern.

Police are not sure if the suspect is affiliated with VCU.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact VCU police at 804-382-2719 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

