Suspect arrested after $8K worth of items stolen from VCU's Siegel Center

This man stole items from the Siegel Center on Feb. 25. (Source: VCU Police)

The VCU Police Department says a man who stole items valued at more than $8,000 from the Siegel Center in February has been arrested.

Police say a man entered the facility at 1200 W. Broad St. at 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 25 and took media equipment and clothing. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, and an officer from the Town of Chincoteague Police Department recognized him.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ibrahim Sesay. He is charged with attempted breaking and entering, breaking and entering and grand larceny - all felonies.

VCU Police recovered most of the stolen items. They say Sesay is not affiliated with the university.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-382-2719 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

