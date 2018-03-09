South African athlete hurt in saw attack faces long recovery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

South African athlete hurt in saw attack faces long recovery

(AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on... (AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on...
(AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on... (AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on...
(AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on... (AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on...
(AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on... (AP Photo/Khaya Ngwenya). South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovers from surgery in his hospital bed in Durban, South Africa, Friday, March 9, 2018. Gwala, who suffered severe injuries when attackers cut his legs with a saw, says he will focus on...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - A plastic surgeon in South Africa says he doubts that a triathlete who suffered severe leg injuries after men attacked him with a saw will be able to compete "in the near future."

Dr. O'Sharran Singh told journalists Friday that it is unlikely Mhlengi Gwala will be able to "function at a competitive level" for one to two years and that his progress will be assessed every few months. He says Gwala is in stable condition and is not at risk of losing the leg that was injured most severely.

Gwala says he was attacked and pulled off his bicycle while training early Tuesday in the coastal city of Durban. He had surgery on Wednesday and says he wants to run and cycle again.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

    NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-03-09 15:13:45 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-03-09 19:18:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.
    The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.More >>
    The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-03-08 11:12:21 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-03-09 19:16:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...

    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

    More >>

  • Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal

    Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:13 AM EST2018-03-09 16:13:59 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-03-09 19:14:33 GMT
    Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to air 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal.More >>
    Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to air 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly