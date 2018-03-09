Stoney leads delegation promoting Richmond at South by Southwest

A dry erase mural is representing Richmond at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, TX. (Source: Greater Richmond Partnership)

A delegation from Richmond is attending South by Southwest to promote the area as a destination for businesses and tourism.

Mayor Levar Stoney will lead the delegation and attend a mayor’s summit.

Richmond is represented at the festival by a booth designed by Virginia Commonwealth University students with an interactive 20-foot mural on a dry erase board that will allow attendees to add their own touches.

Previously, the city has promoted local breweries with beer samples, but this year is giving out coffee from Blanchard’s.

Joining Stoney at the festival are representatives of the Greater Richmond Partnership, ChamberRVA and Richmond Region Tourism.

South by Southwest is held annually in Austin, TX. The festival started Friday and ends Tuesday.

