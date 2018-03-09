VCU falls to Rhode Island in Atlantic 10 tournament - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Rams beat Dayton on Thursday. (Source: NBC12) The Rams beat Dayton on Thursday. (Source: NBC12)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

The VCU men's basketball team put up a good fight Friday against No. 1 seed Rhode Island, but they couldn't break through in the second half. 

After trailing just three points at halftime, Rhode Island gradually built a nine-point lead and eventually defeated VCU 76-67 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Rhode Island will now face the winner of the Saint Joseph's-George Mason game on Saturday in the semifinals. 

The Rams opened the A-10 tournament with a 77-72 win over Dayton on Thursday. 

