VCU falls to Rhode Island in Atlantic 10 tournament

The VCU men's basketball team put up a good fight Friday against No. 1 seed Rhode Island, but they couldn't break through in the second half.

After trailing just three points at halftime, Rhode Island gradually built a nine-point lead and eventually defeated VCU 76-67 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Rhode Island will now face the winner of the Saint Joseph's-George Mason game on Saturday in the semifinals.

Halftime- Rhode Island 36, #VCU 33. Black and gold Rams get a bad shot, then Rhody hits triple at the buzzer. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 9, 2018

The Rams opened the A-10 tournament with a 77-72 win over Dayton on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12