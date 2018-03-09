Teen killed in deputy-involved shooting in Spotsylvania

A teenager who was a suspect in multiple crimes in Spotsylvania County was shot and killed Thursday following an incident with deputies.

Deputies said Friday that a teen, who has not been identified, was wanted in connection to shootings on March 4 and March 5 on Cedar Post Lane.

No injuries occurred in either of those shootings.

An investigation showed that the suspect in the shooting was a runaway from New Jersey and had also reportedly stolen a black Volkswagen.

On Thursday, the stolen vehicle was found in Spotsylvania, but a nearby white BMW was stolen.

Investigators were then able to track down the suspect in the Salem Fields Community where the white BMW was found in a parking lot.

"Officers observed that he had a firearm in his hand," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said. "Several commands were given for him to drop the firearm."

The sheriff's office says the suspect initially complied, but as deputies approached, the suspect grabbed the gun and motioned toward the deputies.

Gunfire was then exchanged between a deputy and the suspect, who was struck several times, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was facing multiple charges of grand larceny of firearms, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, underage possession of a fire, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The deputy, who is a 16-year veteran with the office, has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.

FULL PRESS RELEASE ON THE INCIDENT:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12