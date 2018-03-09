RACC waiving dog adoption fees due to overcrowding

One of about 60 dogs available for adoption from Richmond Animal Care and Control. (Source: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees due to overcrowding.

The shelter posted on Facebook that it has initiated a seizure, which brought in several dogs needing care and are investigating another potential large seizure.

RACC asked for help making room for 10 dogs.

Adoptions fees for the animals are being waived until enough space has been cleared for the new arrivals.

The shelter at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12