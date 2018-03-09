GOP senator to review Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

GOP senator to review Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican chairman of a Senate oversight committee is launching a review of the president's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is asking Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to answer several questions about the move. That includes a "detailed cost analysis" of the impact on the economy, how employment levels were factored into the decision and national security concerns.

The chairman of the Senate's Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee has been no fan of President Donald Trump's tariff plan. He says they risk undermining the U.S. economy, including manufacturers in his state. The panel has authority to probe the efficiently and effectiveness of government. Johnson's seeking "detailed" response from the administration by March 22.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-09 17:03:39 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-03-09 19:18:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not...More >>
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.More >>

  • NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

    NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-03-09 15:13:45 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-03-09 19:18:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.
    The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.More >>
    The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-03-08 11:12:21 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-03-09 19:16:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...

    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly