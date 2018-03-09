GOP senator to review Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican chairman of a Senate oversight committee is launching a review of the president's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is asking Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to answer several questions about the move. That includes a "detailed cost analysis" of the impact on the economy, how employment levels were factored into the decision and national security concerns.

The chairman of the Senate's Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee has been no fan of President Donald Trump's tariff plan. He says they risk undermining the U.S. economy, including manufacturers in his state. The panel has authority to probe the efficiently and effectiveness of government. Johnson's seeking "detailed" response from the administration by March 22.

