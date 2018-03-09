US bull market, 2nd longest since WWII, turns 9 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US bull market, 2nd longest since WWII, turns 9

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This Feb. 7, 2018, file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. The stock market’s near decade-long climb upward since the depths of the Great Recession turns n... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This Feb. 7, 2018, file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. The stock market’s near decade-long climb upward since the depths of the Great Recession turns n...

NEW YORK (AP) - The bull market turned nine Friday, extending a run that began in the depths of the Great Recession.

On March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 hit a cycle low of 676.53, and has more than quadrupled since that date, according to Howard Silverblatt at S&P Global, helped by historically low interest rates and improving corporate profits.

The stock market has had several corrections since March 2009, which is when an index like the S&P 500 falls 10 percent or more from a recent high, most recently in February. But the stock market has not fallen 20 percent or more from a recent high, which is when a bull market becomes a "bear" market. The S&P 500 would have to fall roughly 600 points from its current level in order to enter a bear market.

If the current bull market lasts until August 21, it will be the longest bull market since World War II, exceeding the bull market that started October 1990 and lasted until March 2000. During that time the S&P 500 rose more than 400 percent. The third-longest bull market came in the post-WWII boom years, between 1949 and 1956.

While there are several risks to this current bull market, including the possibility of higher inflation and a trade war caused by President Donald Trump's tariffs on aluminum and steel, most investors believe the current market isn't at risk of falling into a bear market any time soon. Companies are benefiting from the recent tax law passed by Congress and the overall U.S. economy is growing and unemployment is at record lows.

So far, it's a happy occasion for the bulls. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the S&P 500 was up 30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,769, after the government said U.S. employers added 313,000 jobs in February, the most since July 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-09 17:03:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-03-10 07:35:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not...More >>
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.More >>

  • 'Wolf of Wall Street' film company to pay $60M settlement

    'Wolf of Wall Street' film company to pay $60M settlement

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-03-10 02:43:59 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 2:14 AM EST2018-03-10 07:14:59 GMT
    The production company behind "The Wolf of Wall Street" has agreed to pay the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims that it benefited from a massive Malaysian corruption scandal.More >>
    The production company behind "The Wolf of Wall Street" has agreed to pay the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims that it benefited from a massive Malaysian corruption scandal.More >>

  • Internal probe finds misconduct within Bono's advocacy group

    Internal probe finds misconduct within Bono's advocacy group

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:23 PM EST2018-03-10 03:23:58 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-03-10 05:56:02 GMT
    The One Campaign, an advocacy organization co-founded by Bono of the rock band U2, is acknowledging "an institutional failure" after an internal investigation revealed a pattern of abuse and misconduct among...More >>
    The One Campaign, an advocacy organization co-founded by Bono of the rock band U2, is acknowledging "an institutional failure" after an internal investigation revealed a pattern of abuse and misconduct among leadership in its Johannesburg office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly