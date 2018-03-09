Old Dominon beats Louisiana Tech 62-58, heads to C-USA semis

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - B.J. Stith scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Trey Porter added 18 points, including a go-ahead dunk late, and Old Dominion beat Louisiana Tech 62-58 in Thursday night's Conference USA Tournament quarterfinal.
Ahmad Caver scored 10 points with seven rebounds and eight assists for the No. 2 seed Monarchs (25-6), who face third-seeded Western Kentucky in a Friday semifinal.
Jacobi Boykins and Derric Jean made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Louisiana Tech up 48-46 with 7:15 left before Stith tied it with a jumper and Porter had a go-ahead dunk. The lead changed hands three times until Tech's Oliver Powell tied it at 58 with a free throw.
Porter added another dunk on the next possession to put the Monarchs up 60-58 with 1:04 left, and the Bulldogs missed two field goals before B.J. Stith iced it with two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Jean scored 14 points with four assists and Boykins added 10 for the No. 10 seed Bulldogs (17-16).
