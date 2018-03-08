Driver dies in crash on I-95

Virginia State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-95 Thursday.

It happened around 8:14 p.m. in Caroline County. The driver was the only person involved in the crash.

Police have not released the name of the victim, and it is still too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12