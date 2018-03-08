Police investigating threat against multiple schools in Henrico

Henrico Police and Henrico County Public Schools are investigating a threatening message Thursday night.

Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks released the following message to parents:

Good evening Glen Allen, Deep Run and Godwin families,

We are writing to let you know that we are aware of what appears to be a very disturbing threat that mentions all three schools. Our superintendent has been in touch with the chief of police, and the matter is being investigated at this hour. We will provide more details as soon as accurate, reliable information is available. Until then, we thank all of the students and families who brought this very concerning situation to our attention. We share your concerns and will work diligently to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Andy Jenks

Director, Communications and Public Relations