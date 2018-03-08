Henrico investigating 2 school threats; teen arrested

Glen Allen High School was one of three schools specifically mentioned in the threat. (Source: Henrico Public Schools)

Henrico families were on alert Friday because of two separate investigations involving schools in the county.

First there was a threat on social media to Deep Run, Godwin and Glen Allen high school students. Police say it was not credible, but a 16-year-old is now under arrest and charged with "...making threats of bodily injury to persons or school property."

The next investigation involves a student being accused of bringing a knife to Highland Springs High School.

Thanks to dozens of tips from students and parents, HCPS says staff was able to work quickly with authorities and make sure the campuses were safe. Even then, some parents decided to keep their children home, while other students decided to come to class.

It all unfolded on social media.

"All of you should get an [expletive] bullet to the brain," is how the threat starts off.

A student sent screenshots of the disturbing messages to NBC12. In it, Godwin, Glen Allen and Deep Run High are mentioned as targets.

"It's scary, especially what happened after Parkland," says Godwin senior Emma Ford.

The threat also mentions using an AR-15, saying this is going to be "bigger than Parkland," tells some students not to come to school and it goes on to say, "I'm already suspended, so I've been planning this."

School staff was quickly notified.

"I think there was a rapidness to this that I had never quite seen," says HCPS spokesperson Andy Jenks. "Right away from Thursday night and into the very early hours of Friday morning, you had the proper law enforcement authorities looking into this."

The FBI and Homeland Security even got involved. While a 16-year-old was charged for making the threat, police say it was not credible because the teen did not have the means to carry it out.

Some students stayed home, but Ford decided to come to class.

"I wanted to go to school today, because as a senior, I wanted to show the lower classmen that we'll get through this," she said. "There was definitely less people, but there was this overall vibe of just kindness among students. I think that's just what Godwin is. That's Godwin pride. That's Godwin spirit. Kids just asking each other if they were okay, friends supporting friends."

Police are also investigating a situation at Highland Springs High School. A photo circulating on social media showed a student holding what looked to be like a knife. The school alert says there were some inaccuracies with the post, but not to be concerned because police and school staff are in contact with this student and his family.

FULL STATEMENT:

A message for Highland Springs High School and ACE Center families: We're writing to let you know that we are aware of the photograph being shared that shows an individual carrying what is believed to be a knife. Please know that we have worked with Henrico County Police to address the matter, the appropriate steps have been taken to keep the schools safe, and there is no cause for concern at school today. There are some inaccuracies circulating on social media regarding this situation, however we join Police in taking the matter very seriously. We continue to address the matter directly with the individual involved and that person’s family. As always, we are very grateful when students and their families come forward to share their concerns about school safety. Please know that we take these matters very seriously. If you have additional questions or concerns about your student, please let your school know. This situation is unrelated to threats made involving three other Henrico County high schools yesterday evening.

School administration say if the students involved need any sort of mental help, the district will make sure they get the help they need.

