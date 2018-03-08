Celtics forward Jaylen Brown leaves game after hard landing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown leaves game after hard landing

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Boston Celtics's Jaylen Brown lays up as Minnesota Timberwolves' Taj Gibson, left, looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone). Boston Celtics's Jaylen Brown lays up as Minnesota Timberwolves' Taj Gibson, left, looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Boston small forward Jaylen Brown left the Celtics' game Thursday night at Minnesota after landing hard on his back following a dunk late in the third quarter.

Brown lost his grip on the rim as he finished the play, falling awkwardly to the court with 1:31 remaining in the period. He stayed down for several minutes, and a stretcher was rushed out. But Brown was eventually able to walk slowly to the locker room on his own, and the crowd at Target Center gave him a standing ovation.

The Celtics ruled Brown out for the rest of the game and announced he was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.

Brown had 14 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes for the Celtics, who led 86-74 after three quarters. LeBron James of the rival Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted he was praying for Brown .

