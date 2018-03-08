Rivas, Davis spark NC Central to 58-56 upset in MEAC tourney

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Pablo Rivas and Raasean Davis combined to score 35 points and grab 32 rebounds and sixth-seeded North Carolina Central edged No. 3 seed Savannah State 58-56 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference quarterfinal Thursday night.
N.C. Central (17-15) advances to Friday's semifinal round to take on No. 7 seed Morgan State, which ousted second-seeded Bethune Cookman 78-77 on Wednesday.
Dexter McClanahan hit a long 3-pointer that pulled Savannah State within 58-56 with 58 seconds remaining, but neither team scored after that.
Rivas scored 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, 3 of 5 from distance, and grabbed 12 boards. Davis, who dunked with about a minute left to cap the scoring for N.C. Central, pulled down 20 rebounds and scored 16 points.
McClanahan led Savannah State (15-17), the NCAA leader in 3-pointers (making 12.4 per game), with 23 points but was 3 of 10 from behind the arc. The Tigers shot 28 percent from the field (18 of 64) and made just 8 of 32 from 3-point range.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The University of Richmond men's basketball team beat Duquesne University Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.More >>
The University of Richmond men's basketball team beat Duquesne University Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.More >>
Cosby High School's girls basketball pulled off an overtime win against Langley High School on Thursday night to win the Virginia High School League 6A Basketball Championship.More >>
Cosby High School's girls basketball pulled off an overtime win against Langley High School on Thursday night to win the Virginia High School League 6A Basketball Championship.More >>
The University of Virginia men's basketball team rolled over the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday to advance to the ACC semifinals on Friday.More >>
The University of Virginia men's basketball team rolled over the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday to advance to the ACC semifinals on Friday.More >>
Highlights from the VCU-Dayton men's basketball game.More >>
Highlights from the VCU-Dayton men's basketball game.More >>