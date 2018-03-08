Richmond cruised in 81-68 win over Duquesne in A10 2nd round

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jacob Gilyard scored 20 points, Nick Sherod had 17 and Richmond cruised to an 81-68 victory over Duquesne on Thursday night in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Spiders (12-19) advance to a Friday quarterfinal game against No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure (24-6).

Khwan Fore added 14 points, Julius Johnson had 11 and Grant Golden chipped in 10 for Richmond, which shot 57 percent overall. Gilyard made three of the Spiders' nine 3-pointers.

Richmond opened the game on a 16-5 run, built a 41-33 halftime lead and never trailed. Duquesne pulled to 53-45 with 13 minutes left, but the Spiders answered with a 14-3 surge and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 17 points and Mike Lewis II added 14 for No. 10 seed Duquesne.

