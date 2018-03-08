HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Obesity and weight loss surgery

Our topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is obesity and weight loss surgery.

Each of us probably knows someone who can eat whatever they want, whenever they want and not gain a pound.

At the other extreme are people who seem to gain weight no matter how little they eat. Why is that?

We do know that obesity is linked to increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, certain cancers, and other chronic conditions, but what are the causes of obesity? What allows one person to remain thin without much effort but has another struggling to keep the weight off?

Dr. Matthew Brengham with Parham Doctors' hospital explains:

"Probably the big differences in weight are genetic. So, there's a lot of genes. Over a hundred genes identified in terms of relating to our weight. But, then it's a combination of environment, and our occupations and our medications and our sleep habits. Our Center of Distinction Plus at Parham Doctors' Hospital is now a Center of Distinction Plus with Blue Cross, and that means we are providing a wide spectrum of care, from medications to devices to operations, for all the different needs and weight loss surgery. And we're doing it with extremely high quality. The center is important for those people in Virginia with Blue Cross, which is the majority of Virginians. And in that, they can access our care through their insurance."

Dr. Brengham says a third of Americans are obese and two thirds of Americans are at least overweight. He says your weight loss doctor is your partner in a year-long journey to better health. So, choose a doctor who is supportive, knows your goals and works with you to lose that weight.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12