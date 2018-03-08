Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6A=
Championship=
Cosby 52, Langley 50, OT
VHSL Class 5A=
Championship=
Princess Anne 61, Edison 45
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 5A=
Championship=
Varina 64, Wakefield 60
VHSL Class 6A=
Championship=
South County 63, Western Branch 47
ACIT=
First Round=
Bishop O'Connell 82, St. Frances, Md. 73
Paul VI 93, Bishop Walsh, Md. 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
