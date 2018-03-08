Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6A=

Championship=

Cosby 52, Langley 50, OT

VHSL Class 5A=

Championship=

Princess Anne 61, Edison 45

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 5A=

Championship=

Varina 64, Wakefield 60

VHSL Class 6A=

Championship=

South County 63, Western Branch 47

ACIT=

First Round=

Bishop O'Connell 82, St. Frances, Md. 73

Paul VI 93, Bishop Walsh, Md. 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

