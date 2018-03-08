Cosby HS girls basketball team wins nail-biter championship game

Cosby High School's girls basketball pulled off an overtime win against Langley High School on Thursday night to win the Virginia High School League 6A Basketball Championship.

The game went into overtime at 44-44. Cosby managed to pull ahead by two with seconds remaining, and they stole the ball from Langley to win their fourth state title in five years.

Final score: 52-50 over Langley.

Varina boys' basketball team also captured the state championship Thursday night.

