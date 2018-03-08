Varina boys' basketball team captures state championship

Varina fans rocked the Siegel Center on Thursday. (Source:

The Varina High School Devils boys' basketball team is state champions!

Varina beat Wakefield 64-60 in a back-and-forth match-up at the Siegel Center on Thursday to win the Class 5 State Championship.

The win marked the team's 22nd straight victory.

Check out the winning moment:

And check out highlights of the game from Varina's Twitter page:

Fast-paced game with 2.8 seconds left in the first quarter. 15-11 Wakefield — Varina High School (@VHS_BlueDevils) March 8, 2018

Time out on the floor. Wakefield 19, @VHS_BlueDevils 12. 6:05 left in 2nd quarter — Varina High School (@VHS_BlueDevils) March 8, 2018

Tied game with 5:55 left in the 4th. 48-48 Lets go, Devils — Varina High School (@VHS_BlueDevils) March 8, 2018



The Cosby High School girls basketball team also won the state championship in a nail-biter overtime game.

