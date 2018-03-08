Varina boys' basketball team captures state championship - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Varina boys' basketball team captures state championship

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Varina High School Devils boys' basketball team is state champions! 

Varina beat Wakefield 64-60 in a back-and-forth match-up at the Siegel Center on Thursday to win the Class 5 State Championship. 

The win marked the team's 22nd straight victory. 

The Cosby High School girls basketball team also won the state championship in a nail-biter overtime game.

