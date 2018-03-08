How to stop getting spam calls on your smartphone

Major carriers are stepping up and offering protection plans against spam, scam and robocalls coming through on your smart phone, but how effective are these plans, and are they even worth it?More >>
Rob Wilson teaches 'The Art of Breath' and says not only is it a way to fill our lungs in a controlled manner, but it's the next frontier in wellness - offering a variety of potential uses and benefits.More >>
More hotels are now offering a new convenience: digital room keys. They are the next wave in high-tech travel, but experts are worried you could pay a steep price for this convenience.More >>
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.More >>
Have you noticed that your cell phone just isn't staying charged as long as it used to? There are a couple of things you can do to give your battery more life.More >>
